Insiders At IQVIA Holdings Sold US$10m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness

The fact that multiple IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IQVIA Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Constantinos Panagos, sold US$4.2m worth of shares at a price of US$209 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$252). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 100% of Constantinos Panagos's holding.

Insiders in IQVIA Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

IQVIA Holdings Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of IQVIA Holdings shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$5.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of IQVIA Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that IQVIA Holdings insiders own 0.8% of the company, worth about US$373m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About IQVIA Holdings Insiders?

Insiders sold IQVIA Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since IQVIA Holdings is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that IQVIA Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

