Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Benefitted from Transition

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, an investment advisor, released its “Small Cap Equity Strategy” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund delivered a return of 0.97% net of fees (1.10% gross of fees), trailing the Russell 2000 Index’s 2.74% total return. Security selection drove the fund to underperform in the quarter, while allocation effects positively contributed. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Aristotle Small Cap Equity Strategy highlighted stocks like Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services, and solutions. On June 20, 2023, Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) stock closed at $142.96 per share. One-month return of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) was 9.10%, and its shares gained 66.62% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has a market capitalization of $4.755 billion.

Aristotle Small Cap Equity Strategy made the following comment about Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT), a provider of branded IT products and services to businesses, appreciated during the quarter as the company’s transition from a transaction-oriented reseller to a services and solutions integrator continues to march on. We maintain a position as we believe the company’s focus on higher value-add areas like Cloud and Digital Solutions can continue to benefit shareholders as its customers seek to refresh and digitally transform their IT systems."

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 24 hedge fund portfolios held Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 23 in the previous quarter. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q1 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

