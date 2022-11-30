U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,968.50
    +6.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,880.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,561.00
    +36.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,839.40
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.02
    +1.82 (+2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.60
    +9.90 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    +0.23 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0367
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.93
    -0.28 (-1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2010
    +0.0060 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.9670
    +0.3330 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,891.74
    +393.27 (+2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.76
    +12.04 (+3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.20
    +33.20 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Insights on the Mortgage Lending Global Market to 2031 - by Type of Mortgage Loan, Mortgage Loan Terms, Interest Rate, Provider and Region

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mortgage Lending Market By Type of Mortgage Loan, By Mortgage Loan Terms, By Interest Rate, By Provider: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the mortgage lending market was valued at $11,487.23 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $27,509.24 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.

A mortgage loan, often known as a mortgage, is a loan utilized by either real estate buyers or current property owners to acquire money for any purpose while enforcing a lien on the real estate being mortgaged. In addition, a mortgage is a loan provided by a bank or other financial organization to aid in the purchase of a house. The actual house is the mortgage's collateral. In other words, if the borrower stops paying the lender on a regular basis and defaults on the loan, the lender can sell the house to recuperate its losses.

To speed up and simplify the front-to-back-end mortgage application process for customers, the mortgage sector has been steadily implementing technology. In addition, the availability of mortgage services on smartphones applications for underwriting processes is boosting the growth of the market.

However, higher interest rates on mortgages loans and higher fees for mortgage broker are some of the factors that hamper the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of APIs and open banking in mortgage lending industry is expected to boost the market growth in upcoming years. Moreover, increasing implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for automation of underwriting and application processes is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market to grow in future.

The mortgage lending market is segmented into type of mortgage loan, mortgage loan terms, interest rate, provider, and region. By type of mortgage loan, the market is differentiated into conventional mortgage loans, jumbo loans, government-insured mortgage loans and others. Depending on mortgage loan term it is fragmented into 30-year mortgage, 20-year mortgage, 15-year mortgage and others.

The interest rate segment is divided into fixed-rate mortgage loan, adjustable-rate mortgage loan. The provider segment is segregated into primary mortgage lender and secondary mortgage lender. The primary mortgage lender is further segmented into banks, credit unions, NBFC's and others. The NBFC's is further segregated in online and offline. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The mortgage lending market analysis includes top companies operating in the market such as Ally Financial Inc., Bank of America Corporation, BNP Paribas Fortis, Citigroup, Inc., Fannie Mae, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mr. Cooper Group Inc., PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, QNB, Royal Bank of Canada, Rocket Mortgage, LLC, Social Finance, Inc., Standard Chartered, Truist, Wells Fargo, ClearCapital.com, Inc. and Roostify, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the accounting and budgeting software industry.

Key Benefits

  • The study provides in-depth analysis of the global mortgage lending market along with current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

  • Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global mortgage lending market size are provided in the report.

  • The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

  • The quantitative analysis of the global mortgage lending market from 2021 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
3.7.Regulatory Guidelines

CHAPTER 4: MORTGAGE LENDING MARKET, BY TYPE OF MORTGAGE LOAN
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Conventional Mortgage Loans
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Jumbo Loans
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Government-insured Mortgage Loans
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country
4.5 Others
4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: MORTGAGE LENDING MARKET, BY MORTGAGE LOAN TERMS
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 30-year Mortgage
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 20-year Mortgage
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 15-year Mortgage
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country
5.5 Others
5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: MORTGAGE LENDING MARKET, BY INTEREST RATE
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Fixed-rate Mortgage Loan
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Adjustable-rate Mortgage Loan
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: MORTGAGE LENDING MARKET, BY PROVIDER
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Market size and forecast
7.2 Primary Mortgage Lender
7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3 Market analysis by country
7.2.4 Primary Mortgage Lender Mortgage Lending Market by Primary Mortgage Lender
7.2.4.1 Banks Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.4.2 Credit Unions Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.4.3 NBFC's Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.4.4 Others Market size and forecast, by region
7.3 Secondary Mortgage Lender
7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: MORTGAGE LENDING MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Top winning strategies
9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
9.4. Competitive Dashboard
9.5. Competitive Heatmap
9.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
10.1 Ally
10.1.1 Company overview
10.1.2 Company snapshot
10.1.3 Operating business segments
10.1.4 Product portfolio
10.1.5 Business performance
10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.2 Bank of America Corporation
10.2.1 Company overview
10.2.2 Company snapshot
10.2.3 Operating business segments
10.2.4 Product portfolio
10.2.5 Business performance
10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.3 BNP Paribas
10.3.1 Company overview
10.3.2 Company snapshot
10.3.3 Operating business segments
10.3.4 Product portfolio
10.3.5 Business performance
10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.4 China Zheshang Bank
10.4.1 Company overview
10.4.2 Company snapshot
10.4.3 Operating business segments
10.4.4 Product portfolio
10.4.5 Business performance
10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.5 Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)
10.5.1 Company overview
10.5.2 Company snapshot
10.5.3 Operating business segments
10.5.4 Product portfolio
10.5.5 Business performance
10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.6 JP Morgan & Chase
10.6.1 Company overview
10.6.2 Company snapshot
10.6.3 Operating business segments
10.6.4 Product portfolio
10.6.5 Business performance
10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.7 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
10.7.1 Company overview
10.7.2 Company snapshot
10.7.3 Operating business segments
10.7.4 Product portfolio
10.7.5 Business performance
10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.8 PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
10.8.1 Company overview
10.8.2 Company snapshot
10.8.3 Operating business segments
10.8.4 Product portfolio
10.8.5 Business performance
10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.9 Qatar National Bank
10.9.1 Company overview
10.9.2 Company snapshot
10.9.3 Operating business segments
10.9.4 Product portfolio
10.9.5 Business performance
10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.10 Royal Bank of Canada
10.10.1 Company overview
10.10.2 Company snapshot
10.10.3 Operating business segments
10.10.4 Product portfolio
10.10.5 Business performance
10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.11 Rocket Mortgage, LLC
10.11.1 Company overview
10.11.2 Company snapshot
10.11.3 Operating business segments
10.11.4 Product portfolio
10.11.5 Business performance
10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.12 Sofi
10.12.1 Company overview
10.12.2 Company snapshot
10.12.3 Operating business segments
10.12.4 Product portfolio
10.12.5 Business performance
10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.13 Standard Chartered PLC
10.13.1 Company overview
10.13.2 Company snapshot
10.13.3 Operating business segments
10.13.4 Product portfolio
10.13.5 Business performance
10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.14 Truist financial corporation
10.14.1 Company overview
10.14.2 Company snapshot
10.14.3 Operating business segments
10.14.4 Product portfolio
10.14.5 Business performance
10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.15 Clear Capital
10.15.1 Company overview
10.15.2 Company snapshot
10.15.3 Operating business segments
10.15.4 Product portfolio
10.15.5 Business performance
10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.16 Roostify
10.16.1 Company overview
10.16.2 Company snapshot
10.16.3 Operating business segments
10.16.4 Product portfolio
10.16.5 Business performance
10.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments
10.17 Mr. Cooper
10.17.1 Company overview
10.17.2 Company snapshot
10.17.3 Operating business segments
10.17.4 Product portfolio
10.17.5 Business performance
10.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/65gif3

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock sinks after missing revenue expectations

    Shares of CrowdStrike plummeted after the company's third-quarter earnings results showed its Q4 revenue guidance missed expectations.

  • This is how much money you need to earn annually to comfortably buy a $400,000 home

    Financial experts break down what you need to earn to afford a median-priced home in the United States.

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • FTSE 100 and European stocks rise ahead of EU inflation figures and Powell speech

    London stocks seen higher with Powell speech in focus.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • Stock market could plunge another 24% next year, Bank of America warns

    Bank of America analysts said this week the S&P 500 could plunge as much as 24% next year as a result of the Federal Reserve's quantitative tightening.

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Coinbase wallet ends support for ETC, BCH, XRP, XLM

    The largest U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. announced that its wallet will no longer be supporting Ethereum Classic (ETC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), XRP and Stellar (XLM).

  • CrowdStrike Tumbles After Revenue Forecast Misses Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. fell as much as 21% in premarket trading after the cybersecurity company gave a revenue outlook for the current period that fell short of analysts’ estimates.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThis Is Where Luxury

  • These Are Warren Buffett's 12 Biggest Stock Mistakes This Year

    All these Berkshire Hathaway holdings are down more than 35% this year. Overall, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is having a good year. If you're having a tough time in the market this year, know that Buffett is too.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • My Top Semiconductor Stock to Buy for 2023, and It Is Not TSMC

    Famed investor Warren Buffett brought Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) into the spotlight this month after the Oracle of Omaha's Berkshire Hathaway holding company revealed it bought a $4.1 billion stake in the foundry giant. It won't be surprising to see the stock maintain this terrific momentum in 2023 and beyond because management's long-term growth projections, presented at the company's latest investor day, point toward healthy demand for ASML's offerings. ASML expects annual revenue to range between 30 billion euros and 40 billion euros in 2025.

  • Why QuantumScape, Canoo, and Blink Charging Stocks Rose Today

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) were up between 5% and 7% this morning. While each pared those gains as the day progressed, they all were still outpacing the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index as of 3:20 p.m. ET. With the Nasdaq negative at that time, QuantumScape remained up 2.6%, and Canoo and Blink were 4.7% and 1.9% higher, respectively.

  • Time to Buy Beaten-Down Chip Stocks?

    The fun has seemingly come to a screeching halt in 2022 for chip stocks, with many of these once beloved stocks residing deep in the red year-to-date.

  • NetApp (NTAP) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

    NetApp (NTAP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10.45% and 0.55%, respectively, for the quarter ended October 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • HPE stock rises following earnings beat, raised guidance for Q1 2023

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley highlights Hewlett Packard Enterprise's latest earnings report and its revenue guidance heading into 2023.

  • Why XPeng Stock Is Rising Fast Today

    Shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), a Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker, were soaring today, as some investors grew optimistic that COVID-related protests in China could encourage the government to ease away from its strict policies. Investors are hoping that the protests could lead to an easing of the policies and make it easier for XPeng and other Chinese companies to conduct business. The disruptions in the country had led many investors to ditch Chinese stocks over the past year and have been part of the reason why XPeng's share price is down 85% year to date.