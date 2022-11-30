Insights on the Mortgage Lending Global Market to 2031 - by Type of Mortgage Loan, Mortgage Loan Terms, Interest Rate, Provider and Region

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mortgage Lending Market By Type of Mortgage Loan, By Mortgage Loan Terms, By Interest Rate, By Provider: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the mortgage lending market was valued at $11,487.23 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $27,509.24 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.

A mortgage loan, often known as a mortgage, is a loan utilized by either real estate buyers or current property owners to acquire money for any purpose while enforcing a lien on the real estate being mortgaged. In addition, a mortgage is a loan provided by a bank or other financial organization to aid in the purchase of a house. The actual house is the mortgage's collateral. In other words, if the borrower stops paying the lender on a regular basis and defaults on the loan, the lender can sell the house to recuperate its losses.



To speed up and simplify the front-to-back-end mortgage application process for customers, the mortgage sector has been steadily implementing technology. In addition, the availability of mortgage services on smartphones applications for underwriting processes is boosting the growth of the market.

However, higher interest rates on mortgages loans and higher fees for mortgage broker are some of the factors that hamper the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of APIs and open banking in mortgage lending industry is expected to boost the market growth in upcoming years. Moreover, increasing implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for automation of underwriting and application processes is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market to grow in future.



The mortgage lending market is segmented into type of mortgage loan, mortgage loan terms, interest rate, provider, and region. By type of mortgage loan, the market is differentiated into conventional mortgage loans, jumbo loans, government-insured mortgage loans and others. Depending on mortgage loan term it is fragmented into 30-year mortgage, 20-year mortgage, 15-year mortgage and others.

Story continues

The interest rate segment is divided into fixed-rate mortgage loan, adjustable-rate mortgage loan. The provider segment is segregated into primary mortgage lender and secondary mortgage lender. The primary mortgage lender is further segmented into banks, credit unions, NBFC's and others. The NBFC's is further segregated in online and offline. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The mortgage lending market analysis includes top companies operating in the market such as Ally Financial Inc., Bank of America Corporation, BNP Paribas Fortis, Citigroup, Inc., Fannie Mae, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mr. Cooper Group Inc., PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, QNB, Royal Bank of Canada, Rocket Mortgage, LLC, Social Finance, Inc., Standard Chartered, Truist, Wells Fargo, ClearCapital.com, Inc. and Roostify, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the accounting and budgeting software industry.



Key Benefits

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global mortgage lending market along with current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global mortgage lending market size are provided in the report.

The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global mortgage lending market from 2021 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7.Regulatory Guidelines



CHAPTER 4: MORTGAGE LENDING MARKET, BY TYPE OF MORTGAGE LOAN

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Conventional Mortgage Loans

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Jumbo Loans

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Government-insured Mortgage Loans

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Others

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: MORTGAGE LENDING MARKET, BY MORTGAGE LOAN TERMS

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 30-year Mortgage

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 20-year Mortgage

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 15-year Mortgage

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: MORTGAGE LENDING MARKET, BY INTEREST RATE

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Fixed-rate Mortgage Loan

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Adjustable-rate Mortgage Loan

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: MORTGAGE LENDING MARKET, BY PROVIDER

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Primary Mortgage Lender

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.2.4 Primary Mortgage Lender Mortgage Lending Market by Primary Mortgage Lender

7.2.4.1 Banks Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.4.2 Credit Unions Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.4.3 NBFC's Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.4.4 Others Market size and forecast, by region

7.3 Secondary Mortgage Lender

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: MORTGAGE LENDING MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Ally

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 Bank of America Corporation

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 BNP Paribas

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 China Zheshang Bank

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 JP Morgan & Chase

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Qatar National Bank

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 Royal Bank of Canada

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.11 Rocket Mortgage, LLC

10.11.1 Company overview

10.11.2 Company snapshot

10.11.3 Operating business segments

10.11.4 Product portfolio

10.11.5 Business performance

10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.12 Sofi

10.12.1 Company overview

10.12.2 Company snapshot

10.12.3 Operating business segments

10.12.4 Product portfolio

10.12.5 Business performance

10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.13 Standard Chartered PLC

10.13.1 Company overview

10.13.2 Company snapshot

10.13.3 Operating business segments

10.13.4 Product portfolio

10.13.5 Business performance

10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.14 Truist financial corporation

10.14.1 Company overview

10.14.2 Company snapshot

10.14.3 Operating business segments

10.14.4 Product portfolio

10.14.5 Business performance

10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.15 Clear Capital

10.15.1 Company overview

10.15.2 Company snapshot

10.15.3 Operating business segments

10.15.4 Product portfolio

10.15.5 Business performance

10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.16 Roostify

10.16.1 Company overview

10.16.2 Company snapshot

10.16.3 Operating business segments

10.16.4 Product portfolio

10.16.5 Business performance

10.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.17 Mr. Cooper

10.17.1 Company overview

10.17.2 Company snapshot

10.17.3 Operating business segments

10.17.4 Product portfolio

10.17.5 Business performance

10.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/65gif3

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



