Insights on the Probiotic Yeast Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Bronson, Seeking Health and Angel Yeast Among Others

The probiotic yeast market was valued at $294.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $948.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.



The probiotic yeast market is expected to be an important contributor to sales as it has affected various excipient industries in the past few decades. The growing preference for healthy food is beneficial to the probiotic yeast market. Nowadays, consumers pay more attention to the quality and composition of the food they eat. Probiotics are microorganisms that contain living leaves and can be used as dietary supplements to improve health. Probiotic yeast is a typical non-pathogenic strain of Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Due to the natural resistance of yeast to antibacterial antibiotics, probiotic yeast is considered the best to probiotics.



Today's busy lifestyle has increased the prevalence of lifestyle-related health conditions among consumers, such as stomach upset, obesity, and diabetes. Consumers are increasingly aware of the importance of gut microbiota in maintaining immunity and overall health. As an external source of the microbial community useful to the gut. More and more probiotic yeasts are used in animal feed to improve immunity to various diseases and continue to promote market development.



In terms of feed nutrition, the consumption of beer yeast is higher than other types of yeast. Recently, major companies have focused on using probiotics or live yeast in their pet food and new product launches, mainly because they are good for health. Probiotic yeast products are gradually introduced due to higher prices and high demand in developed countries, which will expand the growth scope of the probiotic yeast market. As people become more aware about the health benefits of probiotic yeast, the demand for this feed yeast in developed countries continues to grow.



The addition of probiotic yeast to food supplements and feed shortens the shelf life. The uncontrolled growth of these yeast strains can also alter the sensory parameters of food supplements and reduce their palatability. The growth of the global probiotic yeast market. Innovations to develop advanced packaging solutions to improve the shelf life of additives are expected to ease the difficulties for manufacturers.



According to the probiotic yeast market analysis, the probiotic yeast market segmented into form application, sales channel and region. On the basis of form, the market is categorized into powder and capsules. By application, it is segregated into nutrition and supplement, food and beverages and animal feed. Depending on sales channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA).



The players operating in the global probiotic yeast market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Alltech, AngelYeast Co., Ltd., Bronson, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S , Florastor, Jarrow Formulas, Lallemand Inc., Life-Space, Now Foods and Seeking Health .



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global probiotic market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

A quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2030 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

Competitive intelligence highlights business practices followed by leading market players across various regions.

