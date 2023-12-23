On December 22, 2023, Martina Flammer, the Chief Medical Officer of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM), sold 28,310 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the stock priced at $30 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $849,300.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with serious and rare diseases. The company's products are designed to address unmet medical needs, particularly in the areas of lung and infectious diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 46,285 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there has been only 1 insider buy and 26 insider sells for Insmed Inc.

Shares of Insmed Inc were trading at $30 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.297 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.07, indicating that Insmed Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $27.97. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insmed Inc Chief Medical Officer Martina Flammer Sells 28,310 Shares

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling and buying activities at Insmed Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its GuruFocus Value.

