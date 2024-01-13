Chief People Strategy Officer Schaeffer Orlov S Nicole of Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) executed a sale of 3,668 shares in the company on January 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 32,432 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. The company's focus is on the unmet needs of patients with diseases that are often overlooked. Insmed's dedication to developing novel therapies reflects its commitment to improving the quality of life for patients who face limited treatment options.

The insider transaction history at Insmed Inc reveals a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 28 insider sells recorded and only 1 insider buy.

Insmed Inc Chief People Strategy Officer Sells Company Shares

On the valuation front, Insmed Inc's shares were trading at $28.85 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company's market cap stood at $4.071 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.02, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $28.27. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.



Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. While the recent sale by the insider does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook, it is one of many factors that shareholders may consider when assessing their investment in Insmed Inc.

