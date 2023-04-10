Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Is Aiming To Keep Up Its Impressive Returns

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Insperity (NYSE:NSP), we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Insperity is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.36 = US$250m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Insperity has an ROCE of 36%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Professional Services industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Insperity's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Insperity here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Insperity deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has employed 102% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 36%. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If Insperity can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

Another thing to note, Insperity has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 66%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

Our Take On Insperity's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Insperity has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 82% return if they held over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Insperity does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Insperity that you might be interested in.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

