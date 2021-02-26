The 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus is just $90 at Amazon

Many of us have been forced to improve our culinary skills while biding our time indoors. But if you're finding yourself routinely making the same meals, one way to kick things up a notch is to add an Instant Pot to your appliance arsenal. The multi-cookers have become a cult kitchen gadget that advocates swear by — including some of the Engadget crew. But, with so many of the all-in-one cookers flooding the market, it helps to know which one to buy, and the opportune time to toss it in your cart. Fortunately, right now you can grab a five-star rated Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 8-quart for under $90 at Amazon, which represents a 36 percent discount.

Buy Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus on Amazon - $89.98

The Evo Plus cooks up to 70 percent faster, with a 1400w heating element that reduces preheating time, allowing you to whip up meals quicker. While its QuickCool lid also shortens the time it takes to release pressure, meaning you can start sampling those new dishes sooner.

There are also plenty of controls to help customize all the new meals you'll be cooking, with 48 presets for soups, beans, rice, and ribs, among other food types. Advertised as ten appliances in one, the cooker offers bake and sous vide options as well, so you won't need to invest in a separate machine purely for those tasks. Due to its larger size, this 8-quart model is a good option for families, or those who like to cook and store more food. For all newcomers, we have a handy guide that breaks down how to get to grips with your new Instant Pot.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.