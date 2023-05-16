Institutional investors are Digimarc Corporation's (NASDAQ:DMRC) biggest bettors and were rewarded after last week's US$176m market cap gain

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Digimarc's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 5 investors have a majority stake in the company with 54% ownership

Insiders own 31% of Digimarc

A look at the shareholders of Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 38% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And things are looking up for institutional investors after the company gained US$176m in market cap last week. The one-year return on investment is currently 62% and last week's gain would have been more than welcomed.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Digimarc.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Digimarc?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Digimarc does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Digimarc's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It would appear that 20% of Digimarc shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Riley McCormack with 19% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 14% and 10% of the stock.

On looking further, we found that 54% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Digimarc

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Digimarc Corporation. It has a market capitalization of just US$573m, and insiders have US$178m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 11% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Digimarc (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

