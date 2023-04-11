Institutional investors own a significant stake of 37% in Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC)

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Lifestyle Communities' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 6 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insiders have bought recently

A look at the shareholders of Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 37% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Lifestyle Communities.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lifestyle Communities?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Lifestyle Communities. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Lifestyle Communities, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 18% of Lifestyle Communities. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Our data shows that Brahman Capital Management Pte. Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 18% of shares outstanding. AustralianSuper Pty. Ltd. is the second largest shareholder owning 9.6% of common stock, and James Kelly holds about 7.2% of the company stock. James Kelly, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Lifestyle Communities

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Lifestyle Communities Limited. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth AU$123m. Most would see this as a real positive. Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 35% stake in Lifestyle Communities. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 3.2%, of the Lifestyle Communities stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Lifestyle Communities (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

