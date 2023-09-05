Institutional investors own a significant stake of 37% in Landis+Gyr Group AG (VTX:LAND)

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Landis+Gyr Group's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 13 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

11% of Landis+Gyr Group is held by insiders

Every investor in Landis+Gyr Group AG (VTX:LAND) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 37% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Landis+Gyr Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Landis+Gyr Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Landis+Gyr Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Landis+Gyr Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Landis+Gyr Group. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Kirkbi Invest A/S with 15% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 10% and 3.1% of the stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 13 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Landis+Gyr Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Landis+Gyr Group AG. It has a market capitalization of just CHF1.9b, and insiders have CHF205m worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 37% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 15%, private equity firms could influence the Landis+Gyr Group board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Landis+Gyr Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Landis+Gyr Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

