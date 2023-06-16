Institutions own 37% of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) shares but individual investors control 57% of the company

Key Insights

Significant control over Eagle Bancorp Montana by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 36% ownership

Insiders have been buying lately

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 57% to be precise, is individual investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And institutions on the other hand have a 37% ownership in the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Eagle Bancorp Montana.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Eagle Bancorp Montana?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Eagle Bancorp Montana's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Eagle Bancorp Montana is not owned by hedge funds. Manulife Asset Management is currently the largest shareholder, with 4.7% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 4.5% and 3.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Eagle Bancorp Montana

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$6.7m worth of stock in the US$103m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 57% of Eagle Bancorp Montana. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Eagle Bancorp Montana that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

