Instone Real Estate Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Instone Real Estate Group (ETR:INS) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €514.3m (down 9.4% from FY 2022).

Net income: €20.1m (down 50% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 3.9% (down from 7.2% in FY 2022).

EPS: €0.46 (down from €0.88 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Instone Real Estate Group Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 4.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 62%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 22% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 17% decline forecast for the Real Estate industry in Germany.

Performance of the German Real Estate industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Instone Real Estate Group, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.