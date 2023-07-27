U.S. markets closed

Integra (IART) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended June 2023, Integra LifeSciences (IART) reported revenue of $381.27 million, down 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.71, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $373.92 million, representing a surprise of +1.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +24.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Integra performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Revenue Growth: -2.7% versus -1.07% estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Tissue Technologies- Total: $110.24 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $129.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.2%.

  • Revenue- Codman Specialty Surgical- Total: $271.03 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $258.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

  • Revenue- Codman Specialty Surgical- Instruments: $65.23 million versus $56.24 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change.

  • Revenue- Tissue Technologies- Private Label: $19.12 million versus $30.01 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -45.5% change.

  • Revenue- Codman Specialty Surgical- Neurosurgery: $205.80 million versus $202.54 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.

  • Revenue- Tissue Technologies- Wound Reconstruction and Care: $91.12 million versus $105.40 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.1% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Integra here>>>

Shares of Integra have returned +12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) : Free Stock Analysis Report

