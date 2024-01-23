Thomas Frank, the Chief Information Officer of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR), sold 14,633 shares of the company on January 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Interactive Brokers Group Inc is a brokerage firm that provides direct access trade execution and clearing services to institutional and professional traders for a wide variety of electronically traded products including stocks, options, futures, forex, bonds, CFDs and funds worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 581,304 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Interactive Brokers Group Inc shows a pattern of selling activity, with 0 insider buys and 46 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc were trading at $88.73, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.749 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 16.10, which is below the industry median of 19.105 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $88.73 and a GuruFocus Value of $124.65, Interactive Brokers Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc CIO Thomas Frank Sells 14,633 Shares

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

