Interactive Brokers Group Inc CIO Thomas Frank Sells 26,377 Shares

Thomas Frank, the Chief Information Officer of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR), sold 26,377 shares of the company on January 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $86.73 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,288,517.21.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc is a brokerage firm that operates through its subsidiaries. It provides electronic brokerage and market-making services to its clients, which include institutional investors, financial advisors, and retail investors. The company offers trading in stocks, options, futures, forex, bonds, and funds on over 135 markets in 33 countries around the world.

Over the past year, Thomas Frank has sold a total of 460,121 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of insider selling, with 45 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc were trading at $86.73, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.41 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 16.01, which is below the industry median of 18.79 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $86.73 and a GF Value of $91.08, Interactive Brokers Group Inc is considered Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

