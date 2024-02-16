Interactive Brokers Group Inc Vice Chairman Earl Nemser Sells 75,000 Shares

Vice Chairman Earl Nemser has sold 75,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR) on February 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $101.29 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $7,596,750.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc is a brokerage firm that operates an electronic trading platform for the trading of stocks, options, futures, forex, bonds, and funds. The company caters to institutional and professional traders with its advanced trading technology.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 175,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 51 insider sells for the company.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, Interactive Brokers Group Inc had a market capitalization of $11,192.744 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 18.49, which is below the industry median of 19.15 and also below the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price on the day of the transaction was $101.29, with a GuruFocus Value of $122.93, indicating that Interactive Brokers Group Inc was modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

