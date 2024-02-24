Intercontinental Exchange Inc Insider Sells Shares

Christopher Edmonds, President, Fixed Income & Data at Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE), executed a sale of 6,269 shares in the company on February 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc is a leading operator of global exchanges, clearing houses, data and listings services. The company provides financial markets with data services across various asset classes and operates exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, for the trading of a wide range of derivatives and securities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,259 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 34 insider sells for Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc were trading at $136.26, resulting in a market capitalization of $79.238 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 33.03, surpassing both the industry median of 18.71 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own historical standards.

With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $116.25, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.17, suggesting that Intercontinental Exchange Inc is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

