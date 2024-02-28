Is Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Potentially Undervalued?

While Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQCM, rising to highs of US$13.00 and falling to the lows of US$11.06. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Interlink Electronics' current trading price of US$12.12 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Interlink Electronics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Interlink Electronics?

Interlink Electronics is currently expensive based on our price multiple model, where we look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 73.98x is currently well-above the industry average of 19.85x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Interlink Electronics’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Interlink Electronics generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Interlink Electronics, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe LINK should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LINK for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has climbed past its industry peers, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Interlink Electronics (including 2 which are concerning).

If you are no longer interested in Interlink Electronics, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

