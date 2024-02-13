International Flavors (IFF) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

International Flavors (IFF) closed the most recent trading day at $80.49, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.37% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.8%.

The ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products industries's stock has climbed by 0.09% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.1%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of International Flavors in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 20, 2024. In that report, analysts expect International Flavors to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.68%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.72 billion, indicating a 4.47% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for International Flavors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.84% higher. International Flavors currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, International Flavors is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.58. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.58.

Also, we should mention that IFF has a PEG ratio of 5.13. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Consumer Products - Staples industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

