The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.'s (NYSE:IPG) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

Most readers would already know that Interpublic Group of Companies' (NYSE:IPG) stock increased by 1.5% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Interpublic Group of Companies' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Interpublic Group of Companies is:

28% = US$1.1b ÷ US$4.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.28 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Interpublic Group of Companies' Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Interpublic Group of Companies has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 12% which is quite remarkable. This probably laid the groundwork for Interpublic Group of Companies' moderate 14% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Interpublic Group of Companies' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 12% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Interpublic Group of Companies''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Interpublic Group of Companies Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 49% (implying that the company retains 51% of its profits), it seems that Interpublic Group of Companies is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Interpublic Group of Companies has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 45%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 26%.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Interpublic Group of Companies' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

