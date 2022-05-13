Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the interventional cardiology devices and equipment market are GE Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Inc, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biosensors International Ltd, Novacam Technologies Inc, Cook Medical LLC, and Biotronik SE & Co.

The global interventional cardiology devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $11.2 billion in 2021 to $12.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The market is expected to grow to $18.6 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.



The interventional cardiology devices and equipment market consist of sales of interventional cardiology devices and equipment and related services.Interventional cardiology devices and equipment are used in interventional cardiology, a branch that deals with the catheter-based treatment of structural heart diseases.



This segment is focused mainly on minimally invasive treatments for functional and structural heart diseases using catheter-based approaches to reach the heart under x-ray visualization.



The main types of interventional cardiology devices and equipment are angioplasty balloons, angioplasty stents, catheters, plaque modification devices, and other interventional cardiology devices.The catheter is a tubular medical device for insertion into canals, vessels, passageways, or body cavities to permit injection or withdrawal of fluids or for keeping the passage open.



The market is divided by age group into new-born (0-30 days), infant (31 days-1 year), children (1-18 years), and adult (18+ years). The various applications involved are hospitals, clinics, cardiac catheterization labs, and ambulatory surgical centers.



North America was the largest region in the interventional cardiology devices and equipment market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the interventional cardiology devices and equipment market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The interventional cardiology devices and equipment market is being driven by an increase in cardiovascular diseases.Cardiovascular diseases are health problems that are associated with the blood vessels, circulatory system as well as heart.



The rise in cardiovascular diseases has led to a rise in healthcare expenditure in the medical equipment market which further drives the interventional cardiac devices and equipment market. According to an estimate by WHO, ischaemic heart disease caused 8.9 million deaths in 2019 while stroke was responsible for 11% of the total deaths. Further, according to an estimate by WHO, cardiovascular diseases are expected to account for 23.6 million deaths by 2030.



The intervention cardiology devices and equipment market is being restrained by the high costs associated with the procurement and use of interventional cardiology devices.The interventional cardiology devices include drug-eluting stents, tiny mesh tubes coated with medicines, and pacemakers.



For instance, according to a study, implantable heart devices like pacemakers and stents cost two to six times more in the US than in Germany and other European Union countries.



Advancement in the technology of Interventional cardiology devices is one of the major trends in the market.Advanced devices cover technologically advanced imaging modalities such as Intravenous Ultrasound (IVUS), Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR), and Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT).



For instance, according to a study published by the US CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the treatment of cardiovascular diseases has changed substantially due to the introduction of new drug therapies and devices such as guidewires and stents which allow the patient to live quality and longer lives.



According to The International Standard for Medical Device Manufacturers ISO 13485:2012, which sets standards regarding both product quality and compliance with governmental regulations, medical device manufacturing companies should follow all the strictest regulations.Companies earning this certification have consistently met both regulatory and customer requirements.



Within the United States, regulations for medical devices are known as Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). The FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) is responsible for certifying medical devices should meet appropriate standards before they are made available for patient use.



The countries covered in the interventional cardiology devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

