InTest Corporation (INTT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with inTest Corporation (INTT) standing at $11.81, reflecting a +1.64% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.81% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.07% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of inTest Corporation in its upcoming release. On that day, inTest Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 61.76%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $29.3 million, indicating a 9.6% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for inTest Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. inTest Corporation presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that inTest Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.2 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

