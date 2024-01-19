Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc CEO Sharon Mates Sells 191,362 Shares

Sharon Mates, the Chairman, President & CEO of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI), has sold 191,362 shares of the company on January 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $66.27 per share, resulting in a total value of $12,678,493.74.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. The company is dedicated to creating innovative treatments to improve the lives of patients.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 404,135 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys but 28 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc were trading at $66.27, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.269 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.29, with a GuruFocus Value of $229.92, indicating that the stock is considered a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history and the GF Value are important indicators for investors considering the stock's valuation and insider sentiment.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's perspective on the value and prospects of the company.

