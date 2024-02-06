Suresh Durgam, EVP, Chief Medical Officer of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI), sold 6,167 shares of the company on February 2, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 115,157 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. The company is focused on the commercialization and development of innovative therapies that address unmet medical needs in areas such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, and Parkinson's disease.

The insider transaction history for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 33 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc EVP, Chief Medical Officer Suresh Durgam Sells 6,167 Shares

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc were trading at $67.19, resulting in a market cap of $6.643 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.29, with a GF Value of $235.29, indicating that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus' valuation.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

