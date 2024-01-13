Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc EVP and General Counsel Michael Halstead Sells 50,000 Shares

Michael Halstead, EVP and General Counsel of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI), has sold 50,000 shares of the company on January 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 143,097 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. The company is dedicated to creating innovative treatments to improve the lives of patients.

The insider transaction history for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc shows a trend of insider sales, with 27 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc were trading at $66.83, giving the company a market cap of $6.386 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.29, with a GF Value of $227.10. This valuation suggests that the stock is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus's metrics.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

