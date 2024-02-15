An Intrinsic Calculation For Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Suggests It's 47% Undervalued

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund is CA$16.27 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund is estimated to be 47% undervalued based on current share price of CA$8.65

The CA$11.86 analyst price target for CHE.UN is 27% less than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

See our latest analysis for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

Story continues

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$164.2m CA$183.2m CA$156.9m CA$142.0m CA$133.4m CA$128.5m CA$126.0m CA$125.1m CA$125.2m CA$126.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ -14.40% Est @ -9.49% Est @ -6.04% Est @ -3.63% Est @ -1.95% Est @ -0.77% Est @ 0.06% Est @ 0.64% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.2% CA$152 CA$157 CA$124 CA$104 CA$89.9 CA$80.1 CA$72.6 CA$66.6 CA$61.6 CA$57.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$964m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$126m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (8.2%– 2.0%) = CA$2.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$2.1b÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)10= CA$941m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$1.9b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$8.7, the company appears quite undervalued at a 47% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.350. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for CHE.UN.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, there are three pertinent factors you should consider:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does CHE.UN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the TSX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.