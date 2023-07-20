An Intrinsic Calculation For mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Suggests It's 26% Undervalued

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, mdf commerce fair value estimate is CA$4.75

mdf commerce's CA$3.52 share price signals that it might be 26% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 14% higher than mdf commerce's analyst price target of CA$4.17

Does the July share price for mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$2.36m CA$5.60m CA$7.88m CA$10.2m CA$12.3m CA$14.2m CA$15.7m CA$17.0m CA$18.1m CA$19.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 40.72% Est @ 29.04% Est @ 20.87% Est @ 15.15% Est @ 11.14% Est @ 8.34% Est @ 6.38% Est @ 5.01% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% CA$2.2 CA$4.8 CA$6.2 CA$7.4 CA$8.3 CA$8.8 CA$9.0 CA$9.0 CA$8.9 CA$8.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$73m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.8%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$19m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (8.3%– 1.8%) = CA$300m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$300m÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= CA$136m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$209m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$3.5, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 26% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at mdf commerce as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.087. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for mdf commerce

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for MDF.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For mdf commerce, we've put together three important factors you should further examine:

