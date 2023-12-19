An Intrinsic Calculation For Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Suggests It's 42% Undervalued

Key Insights

Megaport's estimated fair value is AU$16.57 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of AU$9.55 suggests Megaport is potentially 42% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 26% higher than Megaport's analyst price target of AU$13.18

Does the December share price for Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is Megaport Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$16.2m AU$40.8m AU$69.0m AU$110.7m AU$136.7m AU$156.1m AU$172.5m AU$186.3m AU$197.9m AU$207.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 14.16% Est @ 10.53% Est @ 8.00% Est @ 6.22% Est @ 4.98% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6% AU$15.0 AU$35.2 AU$55.4 AU$82.5 AU$94.8 AU$101 AU$103 AU$104 AU$102 AU$99.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$792m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$208m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.6%– 2.1%) = AU$3.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$3.8b÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= AU$1.8b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$2.6b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$9.6, the company appears quite undervalued at a 42% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

ASX:MP1 Discounted Cash Flow December 19th 2023

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Megaport as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.105. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Megaport

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for MP1.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Megaport, we've compiled three additional elements you should further research:

