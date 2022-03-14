U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,200.91
    -3.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,148.98
    +204.79 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,697.20
    -146.61 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,956.01
    -23.66 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.75
    -7.58 (-6.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.70
    -27.30 (-1.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    -0.77 (-2.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    +0.0076 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1050
    +0.1010 (+5.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3054
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9520
    +0.6720 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,955.48
    +3.32 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    874.01
    +12.83 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,198.60
    +42.96 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

INTRUSION to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, March 17, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
INTRUSION Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • INTZ
INTRUSION Inc.
INTRUSION Inc.

PLANO, Texas, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 17, 2022, after market close. Tony Scott, CEO, and Franklin Byrd, CFO, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the investor relations website
Analysts and investors who would like to join the live call via teleconference are invited to dial in using the following information:

Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. EDT
Conference Call Number: 1-888-330-2041
International Call Number: +1-646-960-0151
Access Code: 6774917

Webcast Access: Link

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call through March 24, 2022. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and using the passcode 6774917. International callers should dial +1-647-362-9199 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.

About INTRUSION Inc.

Intrusion, Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas. The Company offers its customers access to their exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of over 8.5 billion IP addresses. After years of gathering global internet intelligence and working exclusively with government entities, the company released its first commercial product in 2021. Intrusion Shield is designed to allow businesses to incorporate a Zero Trust, reputation-based security solution into their existing infrastructure. Intrusion Shield observes traffic flow and instantly blocks known malicious or unknown connections from both entering or exiting a network to help protect against Zero-Day and ransomware attacks. Incorporating Intrusion Shield into a network can elevate an organization's overall security posture by enhancing the performance and decision-making of other solutions in its cybersecurity architecture.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, which reflect management’s expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, risks that we have detailed in the Company’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.”

IR Contact

Alpha IR Group

Mike Cummings or David Freund

INTZ@alpha-ir.com


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Early Monday

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed at the open Monday morning, as investors are fleeing many Chinese names, including this electric vehicle (EV) maker. The company's American depositary shares pared some of the initial 14% drop, but remained down by 2.6% as of 10:25 a.m. ET. Nio shares are getting hit from several different angles.

  • Insiders and Executives are Selling These 10 Oil Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 oil stocks that insiders and executives are selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Insiders and Executives are Selling These 5 Oil Stocks. Insider trading is an effective indicator of a company’s internal affairs. Usually, when insiders cash out, it is […]

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedU.S. Journalis

  • Discovery to combine its Discovery+ with WarnerMedia's HBO Max

    Discovery Inc Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels on Monday provided the most concrete details to date about the media company's plans to combine its Discovery+ streaming service with HBO Max once the acquisition of WarnerMedia closes. Wiedenfels said the services would unite to create a more broadly appealing consumer product, with HBO Max's more "male skewing" scripted series complementing Discovery's reality shows, with their heavily female viewership. "The acquisition power of HBO Max, combined with the retention power of the Discovery content, I think, is going to make for a blowout DTC (direct-to-consumer) product," Wiedenfels told the Deutsche Bank Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference, using the industry's term for streaming.

  • Stock market’s Monday rally can’t halt death cross forming in S&P 500 amid inflation fears, Russia-Ukraine clash

    The S&P 500 index closes in on a death cross Monday, an ominous chart pattern that underscores a market downtrend.

  • Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Might Provide a New Buying Opportunity Even After Buffett's Purchase

    Some analysts compare oil to tobacco in the 1990s. Despite all the studies showing that smoking damages health, tobacco companies continued doing just fine, outperforming and returning value to the shareholders. The situation isn't much different in the 2020s, except this time, the culprit is the world's energy addiction that cannot be changed on a whim.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Catches 3D Printer Bug

    Investment star Cathie Wood, Chief Executive of Ark Investment Management, continues her buying and selling of stocks -- mostly buying -- amid the equity market's turmoil. On Friday, she ventured into 3D printer companies, snagging Stratasys and Velo3D .

  • DocuSign Stock Has Cratered: Time to Buy?

    The e-signature specialist's shares are down 75% from their 52-week high. Has the stock's sell-off gone too far?

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, oil prices fall as traders look ahead to Fed decision

    S&P 500 and Dow futures rose Monday morning to shake off some recent losses, with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision later this week amid an ongoing war in Ukraine and soaring inflation.

  • China stocks fall on COVID-19 lockdowns

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how Chinese stocks are trading.

  • What China’s COVID-19 outbreak means for Apple iPhone production

    Wedbush Securities Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss supply chain issues, Apple supplier Foxconn halting operations in Shenzhen, Docusign earnings, the state of Big Tech, and the outlook for tech M&A.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Alphabet Stock?

    The tech giant already has a market cap of over $1.5 trillion. How much bigger can this company get?

  • Alibaba stock sinks toward 6-year low as China ADRs take another dive

    The U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. sank 4.6% toward a six-year low in premarket trading Monday, as the China-based e-commerce giant continues to suffer from a broad selloff in China's stock market, as lockdowns resulting from coronavirus outbreaks spark worries over economic growth and amid the threat of de-listing of shares of China-based companies in the U.S.

  • Intel’s Lagging Notebook Shipments Are ‘Yellow Flag,’ Analyst Says

    Citi estimates that Intel's consumer notebook shipments for February are down more than expectations.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Ocugen Stock?

    As a biotech company without any medicines on the market, it's easy to understand why investors might worry that they're behind on buying shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN). As is often the case with biotechs, Ocugen's stock has soared and crashed overnight on several occasions as a result of regulatory rulings and stuttering clinical trial progress. On March 4, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) opted to reject Ocugen's Emergency Use Application (EUA) for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Covaxin.

  • Down 42% in 2022, Can PubMatic Stock Recover?

    The company's digital advertising supply chain is increasingly popular among publishers and buyers even if its stock price is in the dumps.

  • These 2 Monday Morning Movers Are Catching Wall Street's Attention

    The stock market has had a tough time lately, with war in Ukraine, high inflation, looming interest rate hikes, and the continuing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had gained 31 points to 4,232, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 57 points to 13,349. Most stocks have already reported their quarterly earnings, which means that stock-specific strategic moves are getting more attention on Wall Street.

  • Market check: Stocks mixed, Chinese stocks sell off, oil falls

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how markets are trading on Monday.