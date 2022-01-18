INTRUSION, Inc. to Host Strategy Update Call on January 25, 2022, at 5 PM Eastern Time

Newly Appointed CEO, Tony Scott, to Discuss the Company’s Strategic Vision and Growth Objectives

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions announced that will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 5 P.M. Eastern Time. The call will include INTRUSION’s new CEO, Tony Scott, and will feature a discussion of the Company’s strategy and growth objectives.



Interested investors are invited to attend the conference call by accessing the webcast on the Company’s investor relations website or by accessing the following link https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/932740004. Investors can also access the event by dialing 1-888-330-2041 and entering the conference ID 6774917. INTRUSION will be conducting a question-and-answer session as part of the conference call.

About INTRUSION Inc.

INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) protects organizations by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks as they occur – including zero-days. INTRUSION’s solution family includes INTRUSION SHIELD, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced threat intelligence. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, statements about the performance of protections provided by our INTRUSION Shield product, as well as any other statements which reflect management’s expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks that our products and solutions do not perform as anticipated or do not meet with widespread market acceptance. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, risks that we have detailed in the Company’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.”

