Intuitive Surgical Inc EVP & Chief Strategy & Corporate Operations Officer Robert ...

Robert Desantis, EVP & Chief Strategy & Corporate Operations Officer of Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG), sold 20,625 shares of the company on March 11, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

Intuitive Surgical Inc is a corporation that specializes in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of robotic products designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients through minimally invasive surgery. The company's da Vinci Surgical Systems enable surgeons to perform complex procedures, such as heart valve and cancer surgery, with precision, miniaturization, and control.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 36,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale of 20,625 shares is part of this overall selling trend by the insider.

The insider transaction history for Intuitive Surgical Inc indicates a pattern of selling activity, with 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc were trading at $393.74, giving the company a market capitalization of $137.03 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 76.86, which is above both the industry median of 27.945 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price of $393.74 compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $357.94 results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, suggesting that Intuitive Surgical Inc is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale aligns with the broader selling trend observed among company insiders

Intuitive Surgical Inc's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate

