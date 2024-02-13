On February 12, 2024, EVP & Chief Medical Officer Myriam Curet executed a sale of 481 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG), according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at a stock price of $386.09 per share, which calculates to a total sale amount of $185,669.29.

Intuitive Surgical Inc is a corporation that specializes in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of robotic products designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients through minimally invasive surgery. The company's da Vinci Surgical Systems enable surgeons to perform complex procedures, such as heart valve and cancer surgery, with precision and control using only a few small incisions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,618 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues a trend of insider sales for the company, with a total of 34 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc were trading at $386.09 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $133.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 75.18, which is above both the industry median of 26.935 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) is at a ratio of 1.09, indicating that Intuitive Surgical Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $353.96. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

Intuitive Surgical Inc EVP & Chief Medical Officer Myriam Curet Sells Company Shares

The insider's recent sale may draw the attention of investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and future stock movement. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the company's financial health, market position, and industry trends when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

Story continues

Intuitive Surgical Inc EVP & Chief Medical Officer Myriam Curet Sells Company Shares

Investors and analysts often look at insider trading patterns for insights into management's perspective on the company's valuation and outlook. While a single insider sale may not be indicative of the company's future trajectory, a consistent pattern of insider sales could warrant further analysis and consideration by current and potential shareholders.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

