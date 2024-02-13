InvenTrust Properties Corp Reports Mixed Results for Q4 and Full Year 2023

Net Income : Q4 net income of $2.9 million, a shift from a net loss in the same period last year; however, annual net income decreased to $5.3 million from $52.2 million.

NAREIT FFO : Q4 NAREIT FFO increased to $0.45 per diluted share, with an annual rise to $1.70 per diluted share.

Core FFO : Q4 Core FFO grew to $0.41 per diluted share, with an annual increase to $1.65 per diluted share.

Same Property NOI : Growth of 6.4% in Q4 and 4.9% for the full year, indicating strong operational performance.

Leased Occupancy : Reached 96.2% by year-end, marking a 110 basis point increase from the previous quarter.

Dividend Increase : The Board of Directors approved a 5% increase to the companys dividends starting in April 2024.

Liquidity and Capital Structure: Raised $5.4 million under the ATM Program and maintained $446.4 million in total liquidity.

On February 13, 2024, InvenTrust Properties Corp (NYSE:IVT) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a premier Sun Belt multi-tenant essential retail REIT, reported a net income of $2.9 million for Q4, a positive shift from a net loss in the same period last year. However, the annual net income saw a significant decrease to $5.3 million from $52.2 million in the previous year.

InvenTrust focuses on owning high-quality open-air retail centers in Sun Belt markets, a strategy that has driven substantial tenant demand and allowed the company to maintain a low levered balance sheet. This financial flexibility has enabled strategic expansions, such as the acquisition of a premier essential retail center in the Phoenix MSA post the quarter end.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's performance in the fourth quarter showed resilience with a Same Property Net Operating Income (NOI) growth of 6.4% and a full year growth of 4.9%. The Leased Occupancy rate as of December 31, 2023, stood at 96.2%, reflecting a sequential increase of 110 basis points over the quarter and a full year increase of 10 basis points. These figures are indicative of the company's ability to attract and retain tenants, which is crucial for the stability and growth of REITs.

Story continues

Despite these positive indicators, the annual net income's decline raises concerns. This decrease may be attributed to various factors, including market volatility, changes in consumer behavior, and the broader economic environment. It is essential for investors to monitor these challenges as they could lead to potential problems in the future.

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics from the earnings report include NAREIT FFO and Core FFO, which both saw increases for the quarter and the full year. NAREIT FFO for Q4 was $30.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $23.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. The Core FFO for Q4 was $27.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $23.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. These metrics are important as they provide a clearer picture of the company's operating performance by excluding the effects of certain GAAP adjustments.

We are pleased to report another year of outstanding performance driven by our simple and focused business plan; that is, owning high quality open-air retail centers in Sun Belt markets, commented DJ Busch, CEO and President. Significant tenant demand for our space has continued into the early part of 2024. Meanwhile, our low levered balance sheet allows us to remain flexible and opportunistic.

The company's liquidity and capital structure remained strong, with $446.4 million in total liquidity, comprising $96.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $350.0 million of availability under its Revolving Credit Facility. This financial health is critical for InvenTrust's ability to navigate market conditions and pursue growth opportunities.

Looking Ahead

For 2024, InvenTrust has provided initial guidance, projecting a net income per diluted share of $0.04 to $0.10 and a NAREIT FFO per diluted share of $1.69 to $1.75. The company's outlook also anticipates a Same Property NOI growth of 2.25% to 3.25%. These projections are essential for investors as they set expectations for the company's performance in the upcoming year.

InvenTrust's commitment to sustainability and ESG practices, as evidenced by its long-standing GRESB membership, also plays a role in its long-term strategy and appeal to socially conscious investors.

Overall, InvenTrust's mixed results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 highlight the importance of closely monitoring the company's ability to maintain occupancy rates, manage expenses, and capitalize on strategic opportunities in the dynamic retail real estate market.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from InvenTrust Properties Corp for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

