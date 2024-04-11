Invest Like Donald Trump With This Manhattan REIT Yielding Nearly 6%

Donald Trump built his wealth in real estate. He inherited a portion of his father's real estate business, which he then expanded through strategic property deals, hotel developments, and branding.

Trump also ventured into entertainment, including his popular show The Apprentice and his new social media app Truth Social, which is recently went public via SPAC merger and now trades as Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT).

Investing in real estate is not as easy as it once was, especially with interest rates at elevated levels. However, investors can explore alternative routes to enter the real estate market, including investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) or participating in real estate crowdfunding.

So, how can you invest like Donald Trump? Well, his portfolio is highly concentrated in two states – New York and Florida. Let’s focus on New York, which is where he began.

Manhattan’s largest office landlord

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) is Manhattan's largest office landlord with ownership interests in 58 buildings totaling 32.5 million square feet as of December 31, 2023. Its ownership interests include 28.8 million square feet in buildings located in Manhattan as well as 2.8 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

SL Green currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.25 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $3.00 per share, which gives its stock a yield of about 5.8% at the time of this writing.

It's important to note that SL Green's dividend has varied in recent years, but management is dedicated to "maintaining a focus on retained cash flow and distributing 100% of our taxable income."

Another way to invest like Donald Trump

You can also get started in real estate like Donald Trump with as little as $100 by using a real estate crowdfunding platform, like Bezos and Khosrowshahi-backed Arrived Homes or Marcus and Millichap-backed EquityMultiple. Real estate crowdfunding platforms allow you to connect with other investors and pool your money to purchase property for passive real estate income.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

