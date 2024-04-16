Invest Like Donald Trump: This REIT Has Exposure to Trump's Favorite Markets

Donald Trump built his wealth in real estate. After inheriting a portion of his father's real estate business, he expanded it through strategic property deals, hotel developments, and branding.

Trump also ventured into entertainment, including his popular show The Apprentice and his social media app Truth Social, which recently went public via a SPAC merger and now trades as Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT).

Investing in real estate is not as easy as it once was, especially with interest rates surging in recent years. However, investors can explore alternative routes to enter the real estate market, including investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) or participating in real estate crowdfunding.

So, how can you invest like Donald Trump? Well, his portfolio is highly concentrated in two states – New York and Florida. Let's take a look at a REIT with exposure to both of these markets.

Don't Miss:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Want To Grow Your Wealth Passively? Unlock Real Wealth with Cityfunds’ Exclusive 8% Yield Fund.

AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) owns or has ownership interests in 299 apartment communities containing over 90,000 apartment homes across 12 states and the District of Columbia, including 18 communities under development. It lists New York as one of its "established regions" and Florida as one of its "expansion regions" in a recent investor presentation.

AvalonBay currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.70 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $6.80 per share, which gives its stock a yield of about 3.8% at the time of this writing.

Trending

Want to Create a Passive Income Stream? These High-Yield Real Estate Notes Might Be Your Holy Grail

In addition to sporting a high yield, AvalonBay is a dividend-growth star. It has raised its annual dividend 11 times in the last 13 years, including a 3% hike in January of this year.

Another way to invest like Donald Trump

You can also get started in real estate like Donald Trump with as little as $100 by using a real estate crowdfunding platform, like Jeff Bezos and Dara Khosrowshahi-backed Arrived Homes. Real estate crowdfunding platforms allow you to connect with other investors and pool your money to purchase property for passive real estate income.

Read Next:

Story continues

Image Credit: Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Invest Like Donald Trump: This REIT Has Exposure to Trump's Favorite Markets originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.