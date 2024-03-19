Invest Like Donald Trump: This REIT Yielding 8.3% Has Properties in Trump's Top Markets

Donald Trump built his wealth in real estate. After inheriting a portion of his father's real estate business, he expanded it through strategic property deals, hotel developments, and branding.

Trump also ventured into entertainment, including his popular show The Apprentice and his new social media app Truth Social, which is in the process of going public through a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC).

Investing in real estate is not as easy as it once was, especially with interest rates surging in recent years. However, investors can explore alternative routes to enter the real estate market, including investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) or participating in real estate crowdfunding.

So, how can you invest like Donald Trump? Well, his portfolio is highly concentrated in two states – New York and Florida. Let's take a look at a REIT with exposure to both of these markets.

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Dara Khosrowshahi-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a leading diversified experiential net lease REIT. It owns and manages a portfolio of 359 entertainment, recreation, education, and leisure properties, including movie theaters, golf ranges, waterparks, amusement parks, fitness centers, private schools, and early childhood education centers. Many of these properties are located in Florida and New York.

EPR currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.285 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $3.42 per share and giving its stock a yield of about 8.3% at the time of this writing.

EPR had an impressive track record of dividend growth up until the Covid-19 pandemic forced it to suspend its dividend in 2020. With operations back to normal, investors should consider EPR a reliable source of monthly income that will likely grow in the years ahead.

Another way to invest like Donald Trump

You can also get started in real estate like Donald Trump with as little as $100 by using a real estate crowdfunding platform, like Bezos and Khosrowshahi-backed Arrived Homes or Marcus and Millichap-backed EquityMultiple. Real estate crowdfunding platforms allow you to connect with other investors and pool your money to purchase property for passive real estate income.

Check out properties available for investment right now here.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Dara Khosrowshahi gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

