Invest Like Donald Trump With This Stock Yielding 8.3%

Donald Trump built his wealth through estate investments and development. He inherited a portion of his father’s real estate business, which he then expanded through strategic property deals, hotel developments, and branding.

Trump also ventured into entertainment, including his popular show The Apprentice and his new social media app Truth Social, which is trying to go public through a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC).

Investing in real estate is not as easy as it once was, especially with rates at elevated levels. However, investors can explore alternative routes to enter the real estate market, including investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) or participating in real estate crowdfunding.

So, how can you invest like Donald Trump? Well, his portfolio is highly concentrated in two states – New York and Florida. Let's focus on New York, which he is more known for.

Don't Miss:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Dara Khosrowshahi-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

New York State of Mind

Alexander's (NYSE:ALX) is a REIT that leases, manages, develops, and redevelops properties in New York, making it a great way to get exposure to the city where Donald Trump began building his portfolio. Alexander's portfolio consists of five properties in greater New York City, including 731 Lexington Avenue, the Rego Center, and The Alexander apartment tower.

Alexander's currently pays a quarterly dividend of $4.50 per share, equating to an annualized rate of $18.00 per share and giving its stock a yield of about 8.3% at the time of this writing. While its yield is not eye-popping, the company has maintained this annual dividend since 2018, making it a very reliable source of income to go with the potential price appreciation in its world-class assets.

Story continues

Another way to invest like Trump

You can also get started in real estate like Donald Trump by using a real estate crowdfunding platform, like Bezos and Khosrowshahi-backed Arrived Homes or Marcus and Millichap-backed EquityMultiple. Real estate crowdfunding platforms allow you to connect with other investors and pool your money to purchase property for passive real estate income.

Learn more about real estate crowdfunding here and check out properties available for investment right now here.

Read Next:

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Dara Khosrowshahi gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Invest Like Donald Trump With This Stock Yielding 8.3% originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.