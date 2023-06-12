Should You Invest in Mistras Group (MG)?

Horos Asset Management, an investment management firm, published its first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. During the quarter, Horos Value Internacional fund returned 6.0% in the volatile market environment compared to a 5.4% rise in its benchmark index and Horos Value Iberia was up 6.1% in the same period, compared to a 10.8% rise of its benchmark. Since Horos’ inception on May 21, 2018, Horos Value Internacional returned 34.0%, compared to a 47.1% gain of its benchmark index, while Horos Value Iberia has returned 10.9%, slightly below its index’s 13.4% return. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Horos Asset Management highlighted stocks like Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Princeton Junction, New Jersey, Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) is a technology-enabled asset protection solutions provider. On June 9, 2023, Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) stock closed at $7.32 per share. One-month return of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) was 4.13%, and its shares gained 10.41% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has a market capitalization of $221.811 million.

Horos Asset Management made the following comment about Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

"We increased our stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) during the quarter in view of the evident recovery of its business this past 2022, as well as our solid cash generation prospects for 2023 and the following years. The company has continued to reduce its debt and has also announced important measures to execute a cost-cutting plan that will undoubtedly contribute to improving the profitability of the business and its cash-generating ability. We believe that the company is completely off the radar of the investment community, both because of its exposure to the oil and gas industry (to which it provides inspection, testing and maintenance services) and because of its small size (about $150 million market capitalization at year-end 2022), which is creating a great investment opportunity." Suwin/Shutterstock.com

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 10 hedge fund portfolios held Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 11 in the previous quarter.

