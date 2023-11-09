Should You Invest in Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)?

Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Small Cap Fund” third-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. During Q3 2023, US stocks fell by 3%, bringing YTD gains to around 12% as measured by the Russell 3000 Index. The portfolio trailed the Russell 2000 Index in Q3 and returned -5.62% bringing the YTD returns to 6.70%. Relative weakness in consumer discretionary holdings, industrials, and technology impacted the performance in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund highlighted stocks like Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) develops, deploys, and manages business applications. On November 8, 2023, Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) stock closed at $52.49 per share. One-month return of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) was -2.40%, and its shares gained 4.88% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has a market capitalization of $2.287 billion.

Diamond Hill Small Cap Fund made the following comment about Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) is a diversified, multi-product infrastructure software business with high customer retention and cash-generation capabilities. Its key solutions center around data management and IT environment monitoring — a stable core business which is growing nicely. Over time, we anticipate shareholders should benefit from value-generating M&A — a possibility which the current share price fails to reflect. We also like the management team, which we think is capable and pragmatic."

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 19 hedge fund portfolios held Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) at the end of second quarter which was 13 in the previous quarter.

