Should You Invest in Tucows (TCX)?

Donville Kent Asset Management, an investment management company, released its second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. So far in 2023, a handful of the world's top stocks have accounted for nearly all the stock market returns. To summarize the current small-cap investment landscape in one statement, it would be: “Record revenues and record profits with historically cheap valuations”. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Donville Kent Asset Management highlighted stocks like Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) offers network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services. On August 23, 2023, Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) stock closed at $23.09 per share. One-month return of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) was -19.60%, and its shares lost 55.54% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has a market capitalization of $250.822 million.

Donville Kent Asset Management made the following comment about Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"We published our report on Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) in our April newsletter and the stock is up ~75% off the bottom that month.7 That being said, it is currently trading around $40/share and we strongly believe it is worth $100/share. • The stock actually declined ~14% in June and has since recovered most of that decline. The reason for the temporary downturn seems to be the US Government announcing their $42.5B BEAD program. • “The federal government has allocated nearly $42.5 billion to expand broadband connectivity across the United States, a move that could spell a windfall for broadband equipment and service providers.” • Tucows will be able to participate in these funding programs and it appears like the stock sold off on the headline of this program with people not understanding the full extent of what it meant. • We recommend reading the article posted by SDX Central, which can be found in the footnotes."

Story continues

Top 20 Digital Marketing Companies and Agencies in the World

Myimagine/Shutterstock.com

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 5 hedge fund portfolios held Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) at the end of second quarter which was 4 in the previous quarter. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.