Should You Investigate Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) At US$47.76?

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Apogee Enterprises’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for Apogee Enterprises

What Is Apogee Enterprises Worth?

Great news for investors – Apogee Enterprises is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $62.18, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Apogee Enterprises’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Apogee Enterprises generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Apogee Enterprises, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -8.4%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although APOG is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to APOG, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on APOG for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Apogee Enterprises, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Apogee Enterprises you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Apogee Enterprises, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here