Should You Investigate Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) At US$187?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Avery Dennison’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Avery Dennison Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 0.21% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Avery Dennison today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $186.48, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, Avery Dennison’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Avery Dennison look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 64% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Avery Dennison. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? AVY’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AVY, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Avery Dennison you should know about.

