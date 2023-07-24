Investing in Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) a year ago would have delivered you a 143% gain

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) share price has soared 143% return in just a single year. It's also up 15% in about a month. Looking back further, the stock price is 123% higher than it was three years ago.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Asure Software didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, Asure Software's revenue grew by 30%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While that revenue growth is pretty good the share price performance outshone it, with a lift of 143% as mentioned above. If the profitability is on the horizon then now could be a very exciting time to be a shareholder. But investors need to be wary of how the 'fear of missing out' could influence them to buy without doing thorough research.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Asure Software will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Asure Software has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 143% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 1.2% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Asure Software is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

