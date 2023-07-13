Investing in Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) a year ago would have delivered you a 19% gain

Diversification is a key tool for dealing with stock price volatility. Of course, in an ideal world, all your stocks would beat the market. Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) has done well over the last year, with the stock price up 19% beating the market return of 16% (not including dividends). We'll need to follow Enfusion for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Enfusion only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last year Enfusion saw its revenue grow by 29%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Buyers pushed the share price 19% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

With a TSR of 19% over the last year, Enfusion shareholders would be reasonably content, given that's not far from the broader market return of 18%. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 19% in that time. This suggests the share price maintains some momentum, and investors are taking a more positive view of the stock. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Enfusion , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

