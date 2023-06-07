Investing in Integral Ad Science Holding (NASDAQ:IAS) a year ago would have delivered you a 65% gain

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) share price is 65% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 1.3% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. We'll need to follow Integral Ad Science Holding for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

We don't think that Integral Ad Science Holding's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Over the last twelve months, Integral Ad Science Holding's revenue grew by 23%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Buyers pushed the share price 65% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If the company can maintain the revenue growth, the share price could go higher still. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Integral Ad Science Holding shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 65% over the last twelve months. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 56% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Integral Ad Science Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Integral Ad Science Holding has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

