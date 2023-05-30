Investing in Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) a year ago would have delivered you a 106% gain

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) share price has soared 106% return in just a single year. In more good news, the share price has risen 24% in thirty days. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 18% in the last three years.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Because Liquidia made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, Liquidia's revenue grew by 28%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. While that revenue growth is pretty good the share price performance outshone it, with a lift of 106% as mentioned above. Given that the business has made good progress on the top line, it would be worth taking a look at its path to profitability. But investors need to be wary of how the 'fear of missing out' could influence them to buy without doing thorough research.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Liquidia

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Liquidia shareholders have gained 106% (in total) over the last year. What is absolutely clear is that is far preferable to the dismal 6% average annual loss suffered over the last three years. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Liquidia that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

