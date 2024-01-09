Investing in Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) a year ago would have delivered you a 24% gain

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) share price is 22% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 3.4% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 11% in the last three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Martinrea International was able to grow EPS by 158% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 22% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Martinrea International as it was before. This could be an opportunity. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 5.58.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

TSX:MRE Earnings Per Share Growth January 9th 2024

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Martinrea International's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Martinrea International shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 24% over one year. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 5% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Martinrea International is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

