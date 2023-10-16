Investing in Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) three years ago would have delivered you a 58% gain

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) shareholders have seen the share price rise 58% over three years, well in excess of the market return (15%, not including dividends).

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Natural Gas Services Group only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last 3 years Natural Gas Services Group saw its revenue grow at 10% per year. That's pretty nice growth. The share price gain of 17% per year shows that the market is paying attention to this growth. Of course, valuation is quite sensitive to the rate of growth. Of course, it's always worth considering funding risks when a company isn't profitable.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling Natural Gas Services Group stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Natural Gas Services Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 47% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 4% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Natural Gas Services Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Natural Gas Services Group (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

