Investing in NVR (NYSE:NVR) five years ago would have delivered you a 137% gain

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 137% in five years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, NVR managed to grow its earnings per share at 23% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 19% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of NVR's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that NVR shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 45% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 19% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand NVR better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for NVR you should know about.

